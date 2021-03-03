Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $128,220.00.

KEX traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $66.25.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 106.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kirby by 151.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

