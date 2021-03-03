Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $384,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. 210,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,170. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after buying an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LMAT. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

