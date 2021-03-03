Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Sells 8,193 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $457,824.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KIDS stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 3,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,617 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

