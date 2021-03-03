Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells 1,430 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30.
Shares of Post stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.64. 367,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,286.90 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $104.22.
Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.
POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
