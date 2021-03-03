Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells 1,430 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30.

Shares of Post stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.64. 367,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,286.90 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $104.22.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Post by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Post by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,181,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Post by 126.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,702,000 after purchasing an additional 647,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Post by 33.6% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,930,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

