Insider Selling: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) COO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 804,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,869. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,419 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,874,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,751.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 480,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at $14,027,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

