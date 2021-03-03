Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 1,658 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at $884,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TDOC traded down $14.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.70. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -140.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

