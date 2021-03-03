Insider Selling: Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) VP Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. 1,147,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Textron by 22.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Textron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Textron by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Textron by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 85,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

