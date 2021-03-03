Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells 4,572 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $631,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,781,150.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $14.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,017. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

