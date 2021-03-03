Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Insider Sells 6,198 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) insider John Richard Pinion sold 6,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $856,377.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,067.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RARE traded down $14.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.30. 703,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,017. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.57.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,420,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Bank of America downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.