Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Sells 732 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $101,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Theodore Alan Huizenga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $14.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.30. 703,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,017. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.57. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.

RARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

