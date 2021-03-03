Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 357 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,081,772.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $353,213.28.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $123,940.13.

On Friday, January 29th, J Mariner Kemper sold 200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $14,512.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $154,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, J Mariner Kemper sold 700 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $48,650.00.

On Friday, December 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,105 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $215,921.70.

On Monday, December 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $750,676.96.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

