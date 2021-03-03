Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $262,845.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $244,650.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $11.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.05.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

