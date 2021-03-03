Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Sells 3,109 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $117.08. 3,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,437. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.35 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

