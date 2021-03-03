Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.80. 5,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,970. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average of $102.46.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,795,000 after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $83,850,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

