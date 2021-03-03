Insight Protocol Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $62,313.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.25 or 0.00775058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00027739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.