Insights Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,187.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $20,187.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,955,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

