InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Down 6.3%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s share price was down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 8,785,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 25,783,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get InspireMD alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36.

In other InspireMD news, Director Thomas J. Kester acquired 120,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 753.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.73% of InspireMD worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.