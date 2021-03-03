Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Installed Building Products worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $265,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 202.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

IBP stock opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $130.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

