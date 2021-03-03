Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $130.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 122,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Installed Building Products by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 577,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 297,031 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 556,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

