Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Oppenheimer

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $277.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.79.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $9.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.08. Insulet has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $298.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 604.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 3.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,631,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,482,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

