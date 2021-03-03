Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.59. 1,113,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,158,297. The company has a market cap of $246.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

