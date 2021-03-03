Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 6.9%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.38 and last traded at $57.71. Approximately 1,426,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,716,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,281 shares of company stock worth $55,527,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.