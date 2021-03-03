Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.