Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $75.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,144. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Eagle Asset Management grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 1,092,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after buying an additional 687,770 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 12,217.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 344,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 342,095 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $15,784,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 960,820.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 278,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after buying an additional 278,638 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,010,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.