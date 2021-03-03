InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
Shares of NYSE:IHG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 142,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,047. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $75.20.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
