InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 142,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,047. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 91.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 96,535 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

