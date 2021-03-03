Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.27. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after buying an additional 1,171,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Interface by 793.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Interface by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

