Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Update

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 393,000 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the January 28th total of 772,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFSPF. TD Securities lowered shares of Interfor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. Interfor has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

