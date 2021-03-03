International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Short Interest Update

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
IBAL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.45. International Baler has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.59.
About International Baler
