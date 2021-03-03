International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Short Interest Update

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IBAL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.45. International Baler has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

About International Baler

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

