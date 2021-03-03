International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Macquarie

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IGT. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. International Game Technology has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

