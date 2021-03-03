International Money Express (IMXI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $572.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $376,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.