International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Gap Up to $79.00

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.03), but opened at GBX 82.70 ($1.08). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 86.76 ($1.13), with a volume of 1,210,282 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.98 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

