Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IKTSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

OTCMKTS IKTSY traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.