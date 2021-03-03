Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.26 ($2.66).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISP shares. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.