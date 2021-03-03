inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the January 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. 36,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,703. inTEST has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a PE ratio of 439.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter worth $2,597,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

