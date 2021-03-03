Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $746.00 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $768.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $743.90. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold 40,222 shares of company stock valued at $30,629,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

