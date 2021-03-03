Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) shares traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.25. 9,579,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 23,399,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

INUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Inuvo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 20,000 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 497,410 shares in the company, valued at $721,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 41,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $59,157.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 594,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,555.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,369 shares of company stock valued at $176,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 817,625 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.