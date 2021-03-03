Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,115,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $1,602,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $1,479,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

