Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Up 147.6% in February

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.