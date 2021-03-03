Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE VTA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 1,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 87,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $915,967.52. Insiders have acquired 358,850 shares of company stock worth $3,848,776 over the last ninety days.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

