Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Up 145.2% in February

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 145.2% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PRFZ opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $178.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.96.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.