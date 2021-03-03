Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
VLT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 31,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,412. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
