Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

VLT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 31,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,412. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

