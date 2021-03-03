Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, an increase of 151.6% from the January 28th total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

QQQJ stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21.

