Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

VVR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,998. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

