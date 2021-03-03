Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
VVR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,998. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
