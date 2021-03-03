Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.