Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 3rd (1COV, AETUF, BOWFF, CADNF, CAE, CFPUF, CFPZF, CHRRF, CNK, CRON)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 3rd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $19.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $45.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $36.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $33.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $22.75 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $30.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $35.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $2.75 to $1.75. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $15.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.60 to $3.10. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $10.50 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $38.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $39.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $33.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $2.25 to $3.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €137.00 ($161.18) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $2.00 to $2.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $117.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.