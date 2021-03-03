Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 3rd (1COV, AETUF, BOWFF, CADNF, CAE, CFPUF, CFPZF, CHRRF, CNK, CRON)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 3rd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $19.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $45.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $36.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $33.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $22.75 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $30.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $35.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $2.75 to $1.75. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $15.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.60 to $3.10. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $10.50 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $38.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $39.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $33.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $2.25 to $3.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €137.00 ($161.18) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $2.00 to $2.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $117.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

