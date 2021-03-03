Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS):

2/25/2021 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

2/24/2021 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/15/2021 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

1/22/2021 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ARDS opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

