Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian Tire (CDNAF)

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS: CDNAF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2021 – Canadian Tire had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/22/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $211.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $198.00 to $202.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $173.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $185.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CDNAF opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.21. Canadian Tire Co., Limited has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $143.44.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

