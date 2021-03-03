Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 3rd (AHT, AIR, ASM, ATNI, BPMP, BWFG, CANG, CDEVY, CDXS, CRDA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 3rd:

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price target on the stock.

Get Ashtead Group plc (AHTL) alerts:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “City Developments Limited (CDL) is one of the largest real estate companies of Singapore. By market capitalization, the firm’s income-stable and geographically-diversified portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. CDL has hotel assets in one of the world’s largest hotel groups – its London-listed subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (M&C), has over 130 hotels globally, many in key gateway cities. Globally, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and is one of Singapore’s largest commercial landlords, with one of the biggest land banks amongst Singapore private-sector developers. Building on its track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed growth platforms in five key international markets – UK, US, China, Japan and Australia. The Company is also leveraging its stable of prime assets and growing its real estate funds management business. “

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) was given a €67.50 ($79.41) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €193.00 ($227.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €136.00 ($160.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHTL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHTL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.