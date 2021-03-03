Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FirstService (FSV)

FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2021 – FirstService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

2/12/2021 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FirstService stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,853. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth $229,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

