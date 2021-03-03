Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,426 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 770% compared to the average volume of 279 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. 1,259,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dana by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.